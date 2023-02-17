News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- WR Calvin Ridley applied for reinstatement after being suspended for gambling.
- Along with confirming the hiring of Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall, the Jaguars announced Greg Austin was hired as the Offensive Quality Control Coach.
- Roster moves: RB Qadree Ollison was signed to the team, and the following players have signed reserved/future contracts: WR Kevin Austin Jr., OL Coy Cronk, S Tyree Gillespie, K James McCourt, WR Jaylon Moore, OL James Murray, S Ayo Oyelola, QB E.J. Perry, TE Gerrit Prince, RB Mekhi Sargent, S Deionte Thompson, DL Nick Thurman, OL Darryl Williams, and WR Seth Williams.
- Head Coach DeMeco Ryans outlined ten “wants” for the Texans' offense.
- The search is over! The Colts hired Shane Steichen for their Head Coach position. Steichen was formerly the Philadelphia Eagles’ Offensive Coordinator.
- WR Kristian Wilkerson was claimed off waivers.
- Chad Brinker was hired as Assistant General Manager. Brinker was previously an Executive for the Green Bay Packers.
