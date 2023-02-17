 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
/ new
NFL: OCT 24 Falcons at Dolphins Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

  • WR Calvin Ridley applied for reinstatement after being suspended for gambling.
  • Along with confirming the hiring of Wide Receivers Coach Chad Hall, the Jaguars announced Greg Austin was hired as the Offensive Quality Control Coach.
  • Roster moves: RB Qadree Ollison was signed to the team, and the following players have signed reserved/future contracts: WR Kevin Austin Jr., OL Coy Cronk, S Tyree Gillespie, K James McCourt, WR Jaylon Moore, OL James Murray, S Ayo Oyelola, QB E.J. Perry, TE Gerrit Prince, RB Mekhi Sargent, S Deionte Thompson, DL Nick Thurman, OL Darryl Williams, and WR Seth Williams.

Houston Texans

  • Head Coach DeMeco Ryans outlined ten “wants” for the Texans' offense.

Indianapolis Colts

  • The search is over! The Colts hired Shane Steichen for their Head Coach position. Steichen was formerly the Philadelphia Eagles’ Offensive Coordinator.
  • WR Kristian Wilkerson was claimed off waivers.

Tennessee Titans

  • Chad Brinker was hired as Assistant General Manager. Brinker was previously an Executive for the Green Bay Packers.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...