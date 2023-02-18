Coaching Updates Around the NFL

With the 2022 season officially over, many teams are making changes in their coaching staff. I’ve compiled a list of some of the coaching updates around the league.
- Monti Ossenfort: General Manager
Ossenfort was previously Director of Player Personnel for the Tennesee Titans
- Jonathan Gannon: Head Coach
Gannon was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles
- Ryan Nielsen: Defensive Coordinator
Nielsen was previously the Assistant Coach for the New Orleans Saints
- Todd Monken: Offensive Coordinator
Monken was previously the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach for Georgia
- Frank Reich: Head Coach
Reich was previously Head Coach for the Indianapolis Colts
- Ejiro Evero: Defensive Coordinator
Evero was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Denver Broncos
- Jim Schwartz: Defensive Coordinator
Schwartz was previously Senior Defensive Assistant for the Titans
- Brian Schottenheimer: Offensive Coordinator
Schottenheimer was previously Offensive Coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks
Denver Broncos
- Sean Payton: Head Coach
Payton was previously Head Coach for the New Orleans Saints
- DeMeco Ryans: Head Coach
Ryans was previously Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers
- Matt Burke: Defensive Coordinator
Burke was previously Defensive Line Coach for the Cardinals
Indianapolis Colts
- Shane Steichen: Head Coach
Steichen was previously Offensive Coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles
- Chad Hall: Wide Receivers Coach
Hall was previously Wide Receivers Coach for the Buffalo Bills
- Greg Austin: Offensive Quality Control Coach
Austin was previously Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator for Florida International University
- Kellen Moore: Offensive Coordinator
Moore was previously the Offensive Coordinator for the Cowboys
- Mike LaFleur: Offensive Coordinator
LaFleur was previously Offensive Coordinator for the New York Jets
- Vic Fangio: Defensive Coordinator
Fangio was previously Head Coach for the Broncos
- Brian Flores: Defensive Coordinator
Flores was previously Head Coach for the Dolphins
- Bill O’Brien: Offensive Coordinator
O’Brien was previously Offensive Coordinator for Alabama
- Jerod Mayo: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
Mayo was promoted from Linebackers Coach
New Orleans Saints
- Joe Woods: Defensive Coordinator
Woods was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Browns
- Marcus Robertson: Secondary Coach
Robertson was previously Defensive Backs Coach for the Cardinals
- Todd Grantham: Defensive Line Coach
Grantham was previously an Analyst at Alabama
- Clancy Barone: Tight Ends Coach
- Kevin Carberry: Assistant Offensive Line Coach
Carberry was previously Offensive Line Coach for the Rams
New York Jets
- Nathaniel Hackett: Offensive Coordinator
Hackett was previously the Head Coad for the Broncos
- Keith Carter: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator
Carter was previously the Offensive Line Coach for the Titans
- Ran Carthon: General Manager
Carthon was previously Director of Pro Personnel for the 49ers
- Tim Kelly: Offensive Coordinator
Kelly was promoted from Passing Game Coordinator
- Charles London: Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
London was previously Quarterbacks Coach for the Falcons
- Chris Harris: Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks
Harris was previously Defensive Backs coach for the Washington Commanders
- Lori Locust: Defensive Quality Control
Locust was previously assistant Defensive Line coach for Tampa Bay
- Justin Hamilton: Defensive Quality Control
- Jason Houghtaling: Offensive Line Coach
- Luke Steckel: Run Game Analyst
Steckel was promoted from Tight Ends Coach
- Pat O’Hara: Pass Game Analyst
O’Hara was previously Quarterbacks Coach
- Tony Dews: Tight Ends Coach
Dews was previously Running Backs Coach
