Coaching Updates Around the NFL

With the 2022 season officially over, many teams are making changes in their coaching staff. I’ve compiled a list of some of the coaching updates around the league.

Arizona Cardinals

Monti Ossenfort: General Manager

Ossenfort was previously Director of Player Personnel for the Tennesee Titans

Ossenfort was previously Director of Player Personnel for the Tennesee Titans

Gannon was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

Ryan Nielsen: Defensive Coordinator

Nielsen was previously the Assistant Coach for the New Orleans Saints

Baltimore Ravens

Todd Monken: Offensive Coordinator

Monken was previously the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach for Georgia

Carolina Panthers

Frank Reich: Head Coach

Reich was previously Head Coach for the Indianapolis Colts

Reich was previously Head Coach for the Indianapolis Colts

Evero was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

Jim Schwartz: Defensive Coordinator

Schwartz was previously Senior Defensive Assistant for the Titans

Dallas Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer: Offensive Coordinator

Schottenheimer was previously Offensive Coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton: Head Coach

Payton was previously Head Coach for the New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans: Head Coach

Ryans was previously Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers

Ryans was previously Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers

Burke was previously Defensive Line Coach for the Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

Shane Steichen: Head Coach

Steichen was previously Offensive Coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles

Jacksonville Jaguars

Chad Hall: Wide Receivers Coach

Hall was previously Wide Receivers Coach for the Buffalo Bills

Hall was previously Wide Receivers Coach for the Buffalo Bills

Austin was previously Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator for Florida International University

Los Angeles Chargers

Kellen Moore: Offensive Coordinator

Moore was previously the Offensive Coordinator for the Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams

Mike LaFleur: Offensive Coordinator

LaFleur was previously Offensive Coordinator for the New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

Vic Fangio: Defensive Coordinator

Fangio was previously Head Coach for the Broncos

Minnesota Vikings

Brian Flores: Defensive Coordinator

Flores was previously Head Coach for the Dolphins

New England Patriots

Bill O’Brien: Offensive Coordinator

O’Brien was previously Offensive Coordinator for Alabama

O'Brien was previously Offensive Coordinator for Alabama

Mayo was promoted from Linebackers Coach

New Orleans Saints

Joe Woods: Defensive Coordinator

Woods was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Browns

Woods was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Browns

Robertson was previously Defensive Backs Coach for the Cardinals

Robertson was previously Defensive Backs Coach for the Cardinals

Grantham was previously an Analyst at Alabama

Grantham was previously an Analyst at Alabama

Kevin Carberry: Assistant Offensive Line Coach

Carberry was previously Offensive Line Coach for the Rams

New York Jets

Nathaniel Hackett: Offensive Coordinator

Hackett was previously the Head Coad for the Broncos

Hackett was previously the Head Coad for the Broncos

Carter was previously the Offensive Line Coach for the Titans

Tennessee Titans