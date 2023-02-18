 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Coaching Updates Around the NFL

By cnconnor
/ new
NFL: DEC 26 Bills at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 2022 season officially over, many teams are making changes in their coaching staff. I’ve compiled a list of some of the coaching updates around the league.

Arizona Cardinals

  • Monti Ossenfort: General Manager
    Ossenfort was previously Director of Player Personnel for the Tennesee Titans
  • Jonathan Gannon: Head Coach
    Gannon was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles

Atlanta Falcons

  • Ryan Nielsen: Defensive Coordinator
    Nielsen was previously the Assistant Coach for the New Orleans Saints

Baltimore Ravens

  • Todd Monken: Offensive Coordinator
    Monken was previously the Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach for Georgia

Carolina Panthers

  • Frank Reich: Head Coach
    Reich was previously Head Coach for the Indianapolis Colts
  • Ejiro Evero: Defensive Coordinator
    Evero was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Denver Broncos

Cleveland Browns

  • Jim Schwartz: Defensive Coordinator
    Schwartz was previously Senior Defensive Assistant for the Titans

Dallas Cowboys

  • Brian Schottenheimer: Offensive Coordinator
    Schottenheimer was previously Offensive Coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos

  • Sean Payton: Head Coach
    Payton was previously Head Coach for the New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans

  • DeMeco Ryans: Head Coach
    Ryans was previously Defensive Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers
  • Matt Burke: Defensive Coordinator
    Burke was previously Defensive Line Coach for the Cardinals

Indianapolis Colts

  • Shane Steichen: Head Coach
    Steichen was previously Offensive Coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Chad Hall: Wide Receivers Coach
    Hall was previously Wide Receivers Coach for the Buffalo Bills
  • Greg Austin: Offensive Quality Control Coach
    Austin was previously Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator for Florida International University

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Kellen Moore: Offensive Coordinator
    Moore was previously the Offensive Coordinator for the Cowboys

Los Angeles Rams

  • Mike LaFleur: Offensive Coordinator
    LaFleur was previously Offensive Coordinator for the New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

  • Vic Fangio: Defensive Coordinator
    Fangio was previously Head Coach for the Broncos

Minnesota Vikings

  • Brian Flores: Defensive Coordinator
    Flores was previously Head Coach for the Dolphins

New England Patriots

  • Bill O’Brien: Offensive Coordinator
    O’Brien was previously Offensive Coordinator for Alabama
  • Jerod Mayo: Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator
    Mayo was promoted from Linebackers Coach

New Orleans Saints

  • Joe Woods: Defensive Coordinator
    Woods was previously Defensive Coordinator for the Browns
  • Marcus Robertson: Secondary Coach
    Robertson was previously Defensive Backs Coach for the Cardinals
  • Todd Grantham: Defensive Line Coach
    Grantham was previously an Analyst at Alabama
  • Clancy Barone: Tight Ends Coach
  • Kevin Carberry: Assistant Offensive Line Coach
    Carberry was previously Offensive Line Coach for the Rams

New York Jets

  • Nathaniel Hackett: Offensive Coordinator
    Hackett was previously the Head Coad for the Broncos
  • Keith Carter: Offensive Line Coach/Run Game Coordinator
    Carter was previously the Offensive Line Coach for the Titans

Tennessee Titans

  • Ran Carthon: General Manager
    Carthon was previously Director of Pro Personnel for the 49ers
  • Tim Kelly: Offensive Coordinator
    Kelly was promoted from Passing Game Coordinator
  • Charles London: Pass Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks
    London was previously Quarterbacks Coach for the Falcons
  • Chris Harris: Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Cornerbacks
    Harris was previously Defensive Backs coach for the Washington Commanders
  • Lori Locust: Defensive Quality Control
    Locust was previously assistant Defensive Line coach for Tampa Bay
  • Justin Hamilton: Defensive Quality Control
  • Jason Houghtaling: Offensive Line Coach
  • Luke Steckel: Run Game Analyst
    Steckel was promoted from Tight Ends Coach
  • Pat O’Hara: Pass Game Analyst
    O’Hara was previously Quarterbacks Coach
  • Tony Dews: Tight Ends Coach
    Dews was previously Running Backs Coach

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...