News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- Jamal Agnew and Trevor Lawrence are headed to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist and quarterback. Agnew and Lawrence are the first Jaguars players to make the Pro Bowl since 2019.
- February 3rd marks one year with Doug Pederson as Head Coach.
- The team released a series of videos highlighting and celebrating the contributions made by women in the team’s organization in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.
Today we’re celebrating countless contributions made by the women in our organization with a content series completely produced by women.— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 1, 2023
First off, Technical Support Analyst Neira Mulahasanovic explores the importance of following her passion.#NGWSD | @UofNorthFlorida pic.twitter.com/V9NGNSsEV7
- The search is over! The Texans have named DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach. Ryans is the sixth head coach in franchise history.
- The Texans, Nike, and NFL Flag have partnered together to create a Girls Flag Football League.
- Draft talk: experts are predicting the Texans will pick Alabama’s Heisman winning quarterback, Bryce Young.
This is what dreams are made of. pic.twitter.com/WQIy8Ai7mu— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 1, 2023
- To celebrate Black History Month, the team released an article of current and former players that attended Historical Black Colleges or Universities.
- Draft talk: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis are names being mentioned to potentially fill the team’s need for a quarterback.
HBCU ➡️ NFL #BlackHistoryMonth— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 1, 2023
- Nissan Stadium will be switching to Matrix Helix Turf for the 2023 season.
- Center Ben Jones was added to the Pro Bowl roster to replace Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. This marks Jones’s first Pro Bowl appearance after 11 seasons in the NFL.
- Draft talk: Ohio State’s Paris Johnson has been mentioned often as a prospective draft pick for the team’s round one pick.
#Titans Center Ben Jones Named to Pro Bowl Roster— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 30, 2023
