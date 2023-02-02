 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
NFL: JAN 14 AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Chargers at Jaguars Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

  • Jamal Agnew and Trevor Lawrence are headed to the Pro Bowl as a return specialist and quarterback. Agnew and Lawrence are the first Jaguars players to make the Pro Bowl since 2019.
  • February 3rd marks one year with Doug Pederson as Head Coach.
  • The team released a series of videos highlighting and celebrating the contributions made by women in the team’s organization in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

Houston Texans

  • The search is over! The Texans have named DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach. Ryans is the sixth head coach in franchise history.
  • The Texans, Nike, and NFL Flag have partnered together to create a Girls Flag Football League.
  • Draft talk: experts are predicting the Texans will pick Alabama’s Heisman winning quarterback, Bryce Young.

Indianapolis Colts

  • To celebrate Black History Month, the team released an article of current and former players that attended Historical Black Colleges or Universities.
  • Draft talk: Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and Kentucky’s Will Levis are names being mentioned to potentially fill the team’s need for a quarterback.

Tennessee Titans

  • Nissan Stadium will be switching to Matrix Helix Turf for the 2023 season.
  • Center Ben Jones was added to the Pro Bowl roster to replace Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. This marks Jones’s first Pro Bowl appearance after 11 seasons in the NFL.
  • Draft talk: Ohio State’s Paris Johnson has been mentioned often as a prospective draft pick for the team’s round one pick.

