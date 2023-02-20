Report: Jaguars’ Jim Bob Cooter hired as Colts OC

The Indianapolis Colts have hired Jim Bob Cooter as its offensive coordinator, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Monday. Cooter spent the past season with the Jacksonville Jaguars as its passing game coordinator.

Jim Bob Cooter is expected to be named offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, per sources. Last year’s pass-game coordinator with Jacksonville was former Lions OC, worked with quarterbacks Payton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Trevor Lawrence in the past. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 20, 2023

Cooter’s first NFL gig came with the Colts back in 2009, when he acted as offensive assistant for two seasons under Jim Caldwell. He spent the next decade bouncing around the league in various roles for the Chiefs, Broncos, Lions, Jets, and Eagles before eventually joining Doug Pederson’s inaugural Jaguars staff.

This will be Cooter’s second chance as an NFL offensive coordinator. In his first stint, he served under Caldwell in 2016 and 2017 and Matt Patricia in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. Now, Cooter will be working with first-time head coach Shane Steichen, who worked with Cooter in Philly in 2021.

The new head coach-offensive coordinator pairing in Indy has coached the likes of Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Trevor Lawrence, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert over the years. However, the Colts will likely be starting a new quarterback for the sixth season in a row.

Jacksonville’s passing game coordinator position could be left vacant, but the Jaguars are currently looking for possible replacements (per Mia O’Brien).