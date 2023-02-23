Jaguars officially hire Nick Holz as passing game coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially have a new passing game coordinator. The team announced the hiring of Nick Holz on Thursday.

The news was first reported by Mia O’Brien of 1010 XL radio on Wednesday.

Holz will replace Jim Bob Cooter for the passing game coordinator role after Cooter reportedly took an offensive coordinator job with the Indianapolis Colts.

Holz most recently served as the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV). The Rebels averaged 215 passing yards per game in 2022, which ranked 90th in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Prior to his stint with UNLV, Holz spent 10 seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. He first joined the Raiders as an offensive assistant coach from 2012 through 2014 before taking an offensive quality control coaching role in 2015 and 2016. In 2017, Holz worked as the Raiders’ assistant wide receiver coach before going back to the offensive quality control role from 2018 through 2020. In 2021, Holz’s final season with the Raiders, he went back to his post as assistant wide receivers coach.

Before joining the Raiders, Holz worked at Stanford under head coach Jim Harbaugh from 2008 through 2010. Holz served as an offensive and operations assistant for the Cardinal, and as an assistant quarterbacks coach. While at Stanford, Holz worked directly with quarterback Andrew Luck, who garnered first-team All-America honors and twice finished as a Heisman Trophy runner-up. Luck would go on to be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Holz began his coaching career at Nebraska under head coach Bill Callahan in 2007. He worked as an offensive quality control coach and video intern for the Cornhuskers that season.

As passing game coordinator with the Jaguars, Holz gets an opportunity to work directly with franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He will also likely assist with offensive game planning and other various coaching aspects for head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

The Jaguars ranked 10th in the NFL in 2022 in passing yards per game at 232.9.