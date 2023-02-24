News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- Nick Holz was hired as Passing Game Coordinator. Holz was previously the Offensive Coordinator at UNLV.
- The team held its inaugural Girls Flag College Showcase.
- C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract extension. Beathard has played six games with the Jaguars since signing with the team in 2021.
- Sources are saying Bobby Slowik will be hired as Offensive Coordinator and Matt Burke as Defensive Coordinator.
- The team released a Pro Day Schedule complete with draft prospects to keep an eye on.
- Jim Bob Cooter jumped ship and became the Colts’ Offensive Coordinator.
- Free agents wide receiver Malik Turner and cornerback Kevin Toliver II signed with the team.
Tennessee Titans (got swept by the Jaguars)
- Justin Outten was hired as the Team’s Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach. Outten was previously the Offensive Coordinator for the Denver Broncos.
- Left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and kicker Randy Bullock were all released this week.
