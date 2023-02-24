 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

  • Nick Holz was hired as Passing Game Coordinator. Holz was previously the Offensive Coordinator at UNLV.
  • The team held its inaugural Girls Flag College Showcase.
  • C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract extension. Beathard has played six games with the Jaguars since signing with the team in 2021.

Houston Texans

  • Sources are saying Bobby Slowik will be hired as Offensive Coordinator and Matt Burke as Defensive Coordinator.
  • The team released a Pro Day Schedule complete with draft prospects to keep an eye on.

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans (got swept by the Jaguars)

  • Justin Outten was hired as the Team’s Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach. Outten was previously the Offensive Coordinator for the Denver Broncos.
  • Left tackle Taylor Lewan, receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham, and kicker Randy Bullock were all released this week.

