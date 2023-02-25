Top 5 Fan Favorite Wide Receivers

I recently asked on Facebook and Twitter who your favorite wide receiver in Jacksonville Jaguars’ franchise history is, and after reading over 300 comments, I compiled a list of the top five.

5. Calvin Ridley (2022-present)

Y’all are wild. The Jaguars traded for Ridley in November 2022. Ridley missed the entire 2022 season due to an indefinite suspension because Ridley was accused of betting on NFL games. Our own Ryan O’Bleness said it best, “The exact process or timeline for when and how Ridley can become reinstated — and when he can officially join the Jaguars — is unclear.”

4. Matt Jones (2005-2009)

The Jaguars drafted Matt Jones as the 21st selection during the first round of the 2005 draft. He recorded 15 touchdowns and 2,153 yards during his four seasons with the Jaguars. On December 9, 2008, the NFL suspended Jones for three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, then was reinstated on the 29th. The Jaguars released Jones on March 16, 2009.

3. Justin Blackmon (2012-2013)

The Jaguars drafted Justin Blackmon as the 5th selection during the first round of the 2012 draft. Blackmon recorded 6 touchdowns and 1,280 yards during his two seasons with the Jaguars. He was suspended in August 2013 for violating the league’s substance abuse policy, then reinstated at the end of September. Blackmon was suspended again four weeks later and did not participate in the 2014 season.

2. Keenan McCardell aka Thunder (1996-2001)

The Jaguars signed McCardell as a free agent in 1996. During his six seasons with the team, he recorded 30 touchdowns and 6,393 yards (regular season). McCardell and Jimmy Smith (Lightning) played a major role in the team making a four-season playoff run from 1996-1999. He made it to the Pro Bowl during his first season with the Jaguars. McCardell was released by the Jaguars on June 3, 2002.

1. Jimmy Smith aka Lightning (1995-2005)

Jimmy Smith won by a country mile, he alone received 179 comments/votes. Smith is arguably the best wide receiver in franchise history. During his eleven seasons with the Jaguars, he recorded 67 touchdowns and 12,287 yards (regular season). Smith made it to the Pro Bowl five years in a row from 1997-2001. Smith was voted Offensive Player of the Week twice (week 11 in 1999 and week 2 in 2000) and AFC Offensive Player of the Month in December 1999. Smith retired on July 6, 2006.

