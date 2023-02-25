Jaguars re-sign Roy Robertson-Harris, make other moves

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made a couple of roster moves over the past few days, the most recent and impactful news is that they have re-signed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris to a three-year deal worth roughly $30 million, according to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Jaguars have agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension with DL Roy Robertson-Harris, source says. A free-agent signing two years ago, Robertson-Harris gets an extension after being a force on the defensive line for Jacksonville late in the season. pic.twitter.com/A4eq7ebNur — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 25, 2023

Robertson-Harris was originally signed prior to the 2021 season after spending his first four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. RRH had an OK season his first year with the Jaguars, but really came on as the season got to a close in 2022, picking up a big sack in the season finale and one in the shocking win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the playoffs.

This signing isn’t the only thing the Jaguars have gotten done over the last few days, as the re-signed backup quarterback C.J. Beathard and created some cap room re-structuring linebacker Foye Oluokun’s contract.

The #Packers restructured the contracts of stars Jaire Alexander and Preston Smith, source says, creating $9.456M and $6.668M in cap space. … The #Jaguars did the same for LB Foye Oluokun, creating $10.336M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2023

Expect the Jaguars to be shifting things around for the cap situation, especially considering by the sounds of it they may be close to re-signing tight end Evan Engram.