Jaguars sign running back JaMycal Hasty to contract extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed running back JaMycal Hasty to a contract extension, the team announced on Sunday.

Hasty was set to become a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year on March 15, but the Jaguars will lock him in now instead.

We have signed RB JaMycal Hasty to a contract extension.@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 26, 2023

Hasty was acquired by the Jaguars on Aug. 31, 2022 when the team claimed him off of waivers from the San Francisco 49ers, just ahead of the start of 2022 NFL season.

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound running back played in all 17 games for the Jaguars this past season. Hasty recorded 46 carries for 194 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and two rushing touchdowns. He also had 20 receptions for 126 yards (6.3 yards per catch) and one additional touchdown in the passing game. Overall, Hasty totaled 320 scrimmage yards and three scores during the 2022 regular season. Additionally, Hasty rushed for 36 rushing yards on four carries (9.0 yards per carry) and had one catch for seven yards during Jacksonville’s two postseason games.

Hasty was signed by the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. He played 19 games for San Francisco, and totaled 406 scrimmage yards (216 rushing and 190 receiving) with two rushing touchdowns.

Overall, in 36 career games, Hasty has amassed 101 rushing attempts for 410 yards (4.1 yards) per carry and four rushing touchdowns. He has also recorded 50 receptions for 316 yards (5.9 yards per carry) and one additional score, giving him 726 total scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

The Jaguars currently have five running backs on the roster: Hasty, Travis Etienne Jr., Mekhi Sargent, Snoop Conner and Qadree Ollison. Ollison signed a futures contract with Jacksonville on Feb. 13.

Additionally, the Jaguars have made other recent roster moves, including extending the contract of defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, signing quarterback C.J. Beathard to a contract extension and re-structuring the contract of linebacker of Foye Oluokun.