Today in Jaguars History: Doug Pederson Named Head Coach

On February 3, 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they hired Doug Pederson as head coach. Owner Shad Khan made this statement when the team made the announcement, “Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship, I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville”. Anyone who watched this season, without a doubt saw the magic that Doug Pederson can create.

Coach Pederson took the Jaguars from the bottom (worst record in the NFL the previous two seasons) to the top of the AFC South and to an AFC Divisional Playoff Game in one season. After starting the season looking like the same ole Jaguars, Coach Pederson and the Jaguars started cookin’ and went on a six game win streak. Dougie P won the NFL 101 AFC Coach of the Year Award and is a finalist for the NFL Coach of the Year Award. The mark Doug Pederson has made in Jacksonville this season is undeniable and it will be exciting to see how the team grows under his leadership.

