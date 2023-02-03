NFL has a new Pro Bowl format

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl is going to look like something we’ve never seen before, as the league has decided to opt away from the traditional format of an All-Star type of “real” game to more of a skills competition and fun activities.

In recent times NFL players have shied away from the game, as it was full contact, hoping to avoid injury and potential issues with new contracts etc. It ended up being almost an All-Star pre-season type of game with the eight alternate starting at quarterback. The league finally shifted to “The Pro Bowl Games”

The Games kicked off last Thursday with some dodgeball, a “Lightning Round”, a long ball competition, precision passing and the first round of “best catch”.

Sunday is when the real competition kicks off, which will have the finale of Best Catch, the Gridiron Gauntlet, Move The Chains, Kick Tac Toe and the 7-on7 Games.

You can find the details of all the competitions here, at SB Nation’s explainer.

As for the Jaguars players in attendance, both Trevor Lawrence and Jamal Agnew are slated to participate in the 7-on-7 events on Sunday.

How to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Time: 3 p.m. ET

When: Sunday

TV: ESPN