Keeping up With the Joneses

Wide receivers Marvin Jones Jr and Tim Jones are impending free agents. Marvin is an unrestricted free agent while Tim is an exclusive rights free agent. The NFL defines an unrestricted free agent as, “any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract; free to negotiate and sign with any team”, and an exclusive rights free agent as, “any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.”

During the 2022 season, Jones Jr had 46 catches for 529 yards, averaging 11.5 yards a catch, and 3 touchdowns. Jones Jr is a wide receiver with the ability to get open and make big plays. Multiple times this season, Jones Jr made one-handed catches to keep drives alive.

Tim Jones’ name wasn’t mentioned often during the season but he still averaged 10 yards a catch during the four games he played in. Along with this, Jones put up impressive numbers during the Jacksonville Jaguars pre-season game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones had 3 catches for 103 yards, averaging 34.3 yards a catch.

I would re-sign them both. I think Marvin Jones Jr remains consistent and Tim Jones is a solid backup. With Kirk, Jones Jr, Ridley, Jones, and Agnew when needed, our wide receivers pose a threat to defenses. What do you think? Would you re-sign them or let them go? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

