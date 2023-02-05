2023 NFL Pro Bowl: How To watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Two Jacksonville Jaguars players look to participate in the new look 2023 Pro Bowl event on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Rather than the traditional AFC versus NFC All-Star game, the Pro Bowl has shifted to be more event based throughout the week culminating with a flag football matchup between the AFC and the NFC.
The two Jaguars participating in the game will be quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew.
Here is the full AFC roster for the Flag Football event.
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars
QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens
RB Nick Chubb, Browns
RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders
RB Derrick Henry, Titans
WR Davante Adams, Raiders
WR Stefon Diggs, Bills
WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins
WR Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
TE Mark Andrews, Ravens
TE Dawson Knox, Bills
FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens
OLB Matt Judon, Patriots
OLB Matt Milano, Bills
OLB Bradley Chubb, Dolphins
ILB C.J. Mosley, Jets
ILB Roquan Smith, Ravens
CB Pat Surtain II, Broncos
CB Sauce Gardner, Jets
CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins
CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens
FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers
SS Derwin James, Chargers
SS Jordan Poyer, Bills
RET SPEC Jamal Agnew, Jaguars
SP TEAM Justin Hardee, Jets
C Ben Jones, Titans
C Mitch Morse, Bills
How to Watch 2023 Pro Bowl Event
Date: Feb. 5 2023,
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes
Announcers: Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
