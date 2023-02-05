2023 NFL Pro Bowl: How To watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Two Jacksonville Jaguars players look to participate in the new look 2023 Pro Bowl event on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Rather than the traditional AFC versus NFC All-Star game, the Pro Bowl has shifted to be more event based throughout the week culminating with a flag football matchup between the AFC and the NFC.

The two Jaguars participating in the game will be quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew.

Here is the full AFC roster for the Flag Football event.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

QB Tyler Huntley, Ravens

RB Nick Chubb, Browns

RB Josh Jacobs, Raiders

RB Derrick Henry, Titans

WR Davante Adams, Raiders

WR Stefon Diggs, Bills

WR Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

WR Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

TE Mark Andrews, Ravens

TE Dawson Knox, Bills

FB Patrick Ricard, Ravens

OLB Matt Judon, Patriots

OLB Matt Milano, Bills

OLB Bradley Chubb, Dolphins

ILB C.J. Mosley, Jets

ILB Roquan Smith, Ravens

CB Pat Surtain II, Broncos

CB Sauce Gardner, Jets

CB Xavien Howard, Dolphins

CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers

SS Derwin James, Chargers

SS Jordan Poyer, Bills

RET SPEC Jamal Agnew, Jaguars

SP TEAM Justin Hardee, Jets

C Ben Jones, Titans

C Mitch Morse, Bills

How to Watch 2023 Pro Bowl Event

Date: Feb. 5 2023,

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN Deportes

Announcers: Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada