Trevor Lawrence throws for two scores in Pro Bowl debut

The 2023 Pro Bowl brought us a glimpse of what a superstar wide receiver could do for Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Namely, score touchdowns.

Trevor Lawrence goes deep to Stefon Diggs on 4th & 20!



There’s been a recent trend of young quarterbacks ascending to superstardom with the help of all-world weapons. Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa have all seen massive leaps in individual production, as well as team success, after their teams acquired a difference-maker out wide.

Lawrence will hope to join that list in his third NFL season, when wide receiver Calvin Ridley will hypothetically be ready to join the Jaguars after being reinstated in the league. Jacksonville completed a midseason trade trade for the former All-Pro to give Lawrence his best weapon since Tee Higgins at Clemson.

In his Pro Bowl debut, Lawrence completed 6 of 11 passes for 82 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, per CBS. He was invited to the all-star event as the AFC’s fifth alternate quarterback.

The interception came on a third down desperation heave (though Lawrence also snatched Micah Parsons’ ankles) while the second score was a simple pitch-and-catch with Davante Adams.

Jamal Agnew, who replaced Ravens wide receiver Devin Duvernay as the AFC’s specials teams return man, also played in the 7-on-7 flag football game.