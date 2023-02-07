Peyton Manning has high praise for Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 season took many by surprise, in part thanks to a big step in the game of second year quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence got significantly better and more consistent as the season went on, including multiple improbable come from behind wins on the way to make it the playoffs, including a rally from down 27-0 to win during Wild Card Weekend.

Lawrence ended up making the Pro Bowl as an alternate due to some injuries and Patrick Mahomes making it to the Super Bowl, which meant that Lawrence got to spend some days up close with Hall of Fame quarterback and former AFC South nuisance Peyton Manning, who had high praise for the Jaguars young quarterback.

“Trevor, the sky is the limit with this guy,” Manning said over the weekend during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. “I like the way he carries himself. … They had great success this year and kind of sent a message to the rest of the AFC that Jacksonville’s here. I expect great things out of him in the next years.”

Manning has spent time with Lawrence in the past when he was a prospect out of high school at the Manning Passing Academy camps and throughout the Pro Bowl Games week as the coach of the AFC side.

“[Lawrence]’s got a great knowledge of the system,” Manning stated. “I think with Doug Pederson, they could be a tough combination for a long time for years to come. I’m really happy for him. I like when a head coach is calling the plays often because that means there’s continuity in the offense. Even if Doug’s not calling them, it’s going to be the same system. That’s good for a quarterback. If your quarterback is having to learn a new system every single year, that’s difficult.”

Lawrence has mentioned throughout the 2022 season how consistency has been one of the biggest factors in his drastic improvement and success during his second season, thanks to Pederson. Pederson has a reputation of working well with young quarterbacks, but the biggest thing that seemed to help Lawrence along was Pederson’s ability to stay consistent no matter how the season played out.