Fan Favorite Moments From the 2022 Season

I recently asked on Facebook and Instagram what your favorite moment from the 2022 season was, and after reading your comments, I compiled a list of the top five.

5. Week 12 comeback against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jaguars (3-7) had just come off a bye week, after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, to host the Ravens (7-3) at home. The Ravens were looking to extend their four-game win streak, but after a weather delay, and a little back and forth, the Jaguars came away with the upset.

4. The comeback wins and Trevor Lawrence waving during the Titans game.

There was a tie for number four. In true Jaguars fashion, this has been a season of comebacks. Including the playoffs, the team recorded six comeback wins this season:

I was overjoyed over the number of comments stating Trevor Lawrence waving to the Titans fans during their week 14 victory was their favorite moment, as it was one of mine. Honorable mention, Lawrence pointing to the scoreboard towards the end of the game.

3. The comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers during the playoffs.

The playoff game against the Chargers embodied the Jaguars’ season. They were down 27-0, but not out. In the second half, the team rallied to close in on the deficit and held the Chargers to three points. Riley Patterson made the game-winning field goal with seconds left on the clock.

2. Rayshawn Jenkins’ pick-six during week 15’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Another comeback win! Jenkins always comes in with a big play when needed. During overtime, Jenkins picked off Dak Prescott, leading the Jaguars to victory.

1. Sweeping the Tennessee Titans.

Sweeping the Titans beat Jenkins’ pick-six by one comment/vote, but it did not surprise me that this was number one. It was a beautiful day in Duval County when the Jaguars swept the Titans for the first time since 2005. In another comeback win, Jenkins strip-sacked the ball from Josh Dobbs, and Josh Allen ran it in for the touchdown. The play has been called the “Strip Sack the Sealed the South”.

