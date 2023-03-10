News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- The NFL reinstated Calvin Ridley. The wide receiver missed the 2022 season after receiving an indefinite suspension for gambling.
- Tight End Evan Engram was franchise tagged by the organization. The tag ensures Engram is guaranteed a little under $12 million for the 2023 season.
- Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was officially released. This will save the team $13.14 million in cap space.
- Quarterback E.J. Perry was waived.
- Calvin Ridley published “A Letter to the Game” on The Players’ Tribune.
March 9, 2023
Happy International Women’s Day!— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 8, 2023
Today and every day, we celebrate the athletes who are taking our game to the next level.#IWD2023 | #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/QYOXxZ1mEg
- The Texans were stripped of their fifth-round draft pick and fined $175,000 due to a “salary cap reporting violation”. The team provided $26,777 for then-quarterback Deshaun Watson to use an alternative facility in 2020.
- Quarterback E.J. Perry (the same E.J. Perry previously mentioned) was claimed off waivers.
- DL Taylor Stallworth was signed to the active roster.
Happy International Women's Day!— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 8, 2023
Today and every day we celebrate the outstanding women at the Texans and beyond as they inspire, empower and break barriers pic.twitter.com/IWsWdsVX7L
- The team announced its 2023 coaching staff. The list includes familiar names such as Gus Bradley and Jim Bob Cooter.
Who runs the world? #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/IbJ0yXoGBw— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 8, 2023
Tennessee Titans (got swept by the Jaguars)
- Former linebacker Keith Bulluck was announced as a 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee.
- Center Ben Jones is reportedly being released from the team.
Celebrating ALL of the inspiring, hard-working, passionate women who make a difference in our organization and community every day! #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/uIlx3hdXow— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) March 8, 2023
Loading comments...