News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

  • The NFL reinstated Calvin Ridley. The wide receiver missed the 2022 season after receiving an indefinite suspension for gambling.
  • Tight End Evan Engram was franchise tagged by the organization. The tag ensures Engram is guaranteed a little under $12 million for the 2023 season.
  • Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was officially released. This will save the team $13.14 million in cap space.
  • Quarterback E.J. Perry was waived.
  • Calvin Ridley published “A Letter to the Game” on The Players’ Tribune.

Houston Texans

  • The Texans were stripped of their fifth-round draft pick and fined $175,000 due to a “salary cap reporting violation”. The team provided $26,777 for then-quarterback Deshaun Watson to use an alternative facility in 2020.
  • Quarterback E.J. Perry (the same E.J. Perry previously mentioned) was claimed off waivers.
  • DL Taylor Stallworth was signed to the active roster.

Indianapolis Colts

  • The team announced its 2023 coaching staff. The list includes familiar names such as Gus Bradley and Jim Bob Cooter.

Tennessee Titans (got swept by the Jaguars)

  • Former linebacker Keith Bulluck was announced as a 2023 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Inductee.
  • Center Ben Jones is reportedly being released from the team.

