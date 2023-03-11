Twitter Reactions to Jaguars News

This has been an eventful week in Jacksonville Jaguars news. The NFL officially reinstated wide receiver Calvin Ridley, along with his arrival in Jacksonville. The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram. Jaguars Twitter is undefeated and never fails to make me laugh, so here are my favorite reactions to this week’s Jaguars news.

Calvin Ridley being re-instated by the NFL:

NFL reinstated Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley @CalvinRidley1



Me & Jaguars fans: pic.twitter.com/XOw16EaXSa — #DTWD Duval Giant (@DuvalGiant77) March 6, 2023

Calvin Ridley’s arrival in Jacksonville:

I am going to [REDACTED]. — Ryan Day (@ryaneatscake) March 8, 2023

Bonus, Ridley with a “DUUUVAL”:

Players’ Reactions to Ridley’s arrival:

@CalvinRidley1 welcome to the team my friend! Let’s get it!!! — Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) March 8, 2023

Calvin Ridley’s Players Tribune “A Letter to the Game”:

Powerful stuff bro. Glad you’re a part of the family. We got you’re back https://t.co/Smme2fJePM — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 8, 2023

Evan Engram being franchise tagged:

The Jaguars releasing CB Shaquill Griffin:

The team releasing QB E.J. Perry:

Shad Khan after Calvin Ridley told him he wants the 4 jersey pic.twitter.com/Smi8Yny8Ty — Jaguars Script Writer (@NasPremier904) March 7, 2023

Added bonus, the inspiration for this article, Jamal Agnew commenting on the rats in the Jaguars’ facilities:

They were emotional support mice, this headline misleading https://t.co/B5X7GHr5UY — Mal (@jamalagnew) March 7, 2023

If you’re not following us on social media, you’re missing out. You can find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

To read Calvin Ridley’s “A Letter to the Game”, click here.

To read about E.J. Perry, click here.

To read about Shaquill Griffin, click here.

To read about the Jaguars report card/rats, click here.