Twitter Reactions to Jaguars News

This has been an eventful week in Jacksonville Jaguars news. The NFL officially reinstated wide receiver Calvin Ridley, along with his arrival in Jacksonville. The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram. Jaguars Twitter is undefeated and never fails to make me laugh, so here are my favorite reactions to this week’s Jaguars news.
Calvin Ridley being re-instated by the NFL:
Coming soon to #DUUUVAL!!! pic.twitter.com/faXdHA482W— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 6, 2023
Jaguars fans rn pic.twitter.com/CKeV0sbnFg— EckoBac (@ecko_bac) March 6, 2023
NFL reinstated Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley @CalvinRidley1— #DTWD Duval Giant (@DuvalGiant77) March 6, 2023
Me & Jaguars fans: pic.twitter.com/XOw16EaXSa
Calvin Ridley’s arrival in Jacksonville:
March 8, 2023
Same pic.twitter.com/gpmkVyOgun— Med (@KahunaMed) March 8, 2023
I am going to [REDACTED].— Ryan Day (@ryaneatscake) March 8, 2023
Bonus, Ridley with a “DUUUVAL”:
Welcome home, @CalvinRidley1 #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/8AMAmVAoYt— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) March 8, 2023
Players’ Reactions to Ridley’s arrival:
Slidee.. @CalvinRidley1 https://t.co/2YqLqzjVyk— Christian Kirk (@ckirk) March 6, 2023
let’s go bro https://t.co/oYbfiOf759— zay (@zayjones11) March 8, 2023
@CalvinRidley1 welcome to the team my friend! Let’s get it!!!— Jimmy Smith (@JimmySmithJags) March 8, 2023
Calvin Ridley’s Players Tribune “A Letter to the Game”:
Powerful stuff bro. Glad you’re a part of the family. We got you’re back https://t.co/Smme2fJePM— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 8, 2023
https://t.co/O5qVoZIGF4 pic.twitter.com/PNuyEeCays— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) March 8, 2023
Evan Engram being franchise tagged:
March 6, 2023
March 6, 2023
The Jaguars releasing CB Shaquill Griffin:
March 3, 2023
The team releasing QB E.J. Perry:
Shad Khan after Calvin Ridley told him he wants the 4 jersey pic.twitter.com/Smi8Yny8Ty— Jaguars Script Writer (@NasPremier904) March 7, 2023
Added bonus, the inspiration for this article, Jamal Agnew commenting on the rats in the Jaguars’ facilities:
They were emotional support mice, this headline misleading https://t.co/B5X7GHr5UY— Mal (@jamalagnew) March 7, 2023
