Twitter Reactions to Jaguars News

It’s been an eventful week in Duval County

Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

This has been an eventful week in Jacksonville Jaguars news. The NFL officially reinstated wide receiver Calvin Ridley, along with his arrival in Jacksonville. The Jaguars placed the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram. Jaguars Twitter is undefeated and never fails to make me laugh, so here are my favorite reactions to this week’s Jaguars news.

Calvin Ridley being re-instated by the NFL:

Calvin Ridley’s arrival in Jacksonville:

Bonus, Ridley with a “DUUUVAL”:

Players’ Reactions to Ridley’s arrival:

Calvin Ridley’s Players Tribune “A Letter to the Game”:

Evan Engram being franchise tagged:

The Jaguars releasing CB Shaquill Griffin:

The team releasing QB E.J. Perry:

Added bonus, the inspiration for this article, Jamal Agnew commenting on the rats in the Jaguars’ facilities:

