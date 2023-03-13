Free Agency Report 3/13

Free Agency is officially in full swing! Here’s a list of today’s transactions and roster moves that have been reported by the NFL and ESPN’s Adam Schefter*:
- The Las Vegas Raiders are signing QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a 3-year, $67.5M deal, with $34M guaranteed. S Marcus Epps is signing a 2-year, $12M, with $8M guaranteed deal.
- The Detroit Lions are signing CB Cam Sutton to a 3-year deal worth up to $33 million.
- The Denver Broncos are signing OT Mike McGlinchey to a 5-year, $87.5M deal. QB Jarrett Stidham is signing a 2-year, $10 million deal. Guard Ben Powers is signing a 4-year, $52M, with $28.5M guaranteed deal. TE Chris Manhertz is signing a 2-year, $6M, with $3.34M guaranteed deal. DE Zach Allen is signing a 3-year, $45.75M, with $32.5M guaranteed deal.
- The San Francisco 49ers are signing DT Javon Hargrave to a 4-year, $84M deal. QB Sam Darnold is signing a 1-year deal.
- The Chicago Bears are signing LB T.J. Edwards to a 3-year, $19.5M, with $12M guaranteed deal. Guard Nate Davis is signing a 3-year deal. LB Tremaine Edmunds is signing a 4-year, $72M, with $50M guaranteed deal.
- The Miami Dolphins signed CB Jalen Ramsey. QB Mike White is signing a 2-year, $16M deal.
- The New England Patriots have traded TE Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round draft pick.
- The Atlanta Falcons are signing S Jessie Bates lll to a 4-year, $64M deal. DL David Onyemata is signing a 3-year, $35M, with $24.5M guaranteed deal.
- The Washington Commanders are signing OT Andrew Wylie to a 3-year, $24M deal. CB Cameron Dantzler was claimed off waivers.
- The Carolina Panthers are signing DT Shy Tuttle to a 3-year, $19.5M deal, with $13M guaranteed. Safety Vonn Bell’s contract details have not been reported yet.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are signing OT Jawaan Taylor to a 4-year, $80M deal.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing CB Patrick Peterson.
- The Cleveland Browns are signing DE Obo Okoronkwo to a 3-year, $19M deal, with $12.5M guaranteed.
- The Houston Texans are signing DT Hassan Ridgeway to a 1-year, $4M, with $3M guaranteed deal. DB Jimmie Ward’s contract details have not been reported yet.
- The New York Giants are signing LB Bobby Okereke to a 4-year, $40M deal.
- The Los Angeles Chargers are signing LB Eric Kendricks.
- The Minnesota Vikings are signing DE Marcus Davenport to a 1-year, $13M deal.
- The Seattle Seahawks are signing DT Dre’mont Jones to a 3-year, $51M deal.
Ravens release DE Calais Campbell. pic.twitter.com/2cShrOyxtf— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023
*I omitted re-signings
