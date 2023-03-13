Free Agency Report 3/13

Free Agency is officially in full swing! Here’s a list of today’s transactions and roster moves that have been reported by the NFL and ESPN’s Adam Schefter*:

Ravens release DE Calais Campbell. pic.twitter.com/2cShrOyxtf — NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2023

Should we bring back the Mayor? Let us know in the comments how you feel about today’s transactions.

*I omitted re-signings