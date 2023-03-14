Free Agency Report 3/14

It’s day two of the 2023 free agency negotiation period, and here are the transactions and roster moves* being reported by the NFL and ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Atlanta Falcons

QB Taylor Heinicke: 2-year, $20M deal

Houston Texans

G Shaq Mason: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded Mason for a late-round draft pick

Las Vegas Raiders

WR Jakobi Meyers: 3-year, $33M, with $21M guaranteed

New York Giants

TE Darren Waller: The Giants traded a third-round draft pick for Waller

Philadelphia Eagles

RB Rashaad Penny: Contract details have not been released

Detroit Lions

CB Emmanuel Moseley: 1-year, $6M deal

New York Jets

WR Allen Lazard: 4-year, $44M deal

Tennessee Titans

LB Azeez Al-Shaair: Contract details have not been released

Dallas Cowboys

CB Stephon Gilmore: The Indianapolis Colts traded Gilmore for a fifth-round draft pick

*I omitted re-signings

