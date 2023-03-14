Jaguars re-sign Andrew Wingard

While the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t going to be overwhelmingly active in free agency, as we mentioned in our 2023 NFL Free Agency Primer, they were always likely to bring back some of their pending free agents. One of the newest free agents they didn’t let hit the official open market is safety Andrew Wingard.

The #Jaguars are giving Wingard a 3-year deal worth $9.6M base value with a chance to make $13.8M. He's guaranteed $6M. https://t.co/FGDGhdGbgL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2023

The Jaguars were expected to take a look at the safety market and in the 2023 NFL Draft, but bringing back a veteran like Wingard does make a lot of sense. Wingard’s Jaguars career got off to a shaky start, but last season he truly settled in as a serviceable backup and spot starter, as well as always being a big factor on special teams.

While the deal make look big for a backup type player, that’s just simply the market right now and the Jaguars obviously wanted someone familiar.

