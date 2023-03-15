Arden Key agrees to terms with Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to lose most of their pending free agents during the 2023 NFL Free Agency period, especially the expected expensive ones like Jawaan Taylor. One player a lot thought the Jaguars would try and would keep was someone like defensive lineman Arden Key, but unfortunately for Jacksonville, Key was snapped up by the Tennessee Titans on a three-year deal.

The #Titans have agreed to terms with DL Arden Key on a three-year, $21 million deal with a max value of $24 million that includes $13 million fully guaranteed at signing, source says. After 4.5 sacks with the #Jaguars last season, Key cashes in. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

It’s a good deal for both sides and likely a kind of deal the Jaguars weren’t going to pay out this offseason for someone like Key. That’s not to say Key isn’t worth the money, but I’m sure if the Jaguars could have made it work to give him that kind of deal, they’d have done it in the past when they had cap room runneth over, but they’re in the year where there’s a squeeze and they decided to leave some more flexibility and bank on the continued development of Josh Allen and Travon Walker.