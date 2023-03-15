Free Agency Report 3/15

It’s day three of the 2023 free agency negotiation period, and the first official day of free agency. Here are the transactions and roster moves* being reported by the NFL and ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
- TE Hayden Hurst: 3-year deal
- RB Miles Sanders: 4-year deal
- QB Baker Mayfield: 1-year, $8.5M deal
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 3-year, $33M deal
- OT Riley Reiff: 1-year, $5M deal
Washington Commanders
- QB Jacoby Brissett: 1-year, up to $10M, with $8M guaranteed
- WR Deonte Harty: 2-year deal
- Edge Rusher Clelin Ferrell: 1-year deal
- DT Taven Bryan: 1-year, $4.5M
- S Juan Thornhill: 3-year, $21M
- RB Jamaal Williams: 3-year deal, $12M, with $8M guaranteed
