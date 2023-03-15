Free Agency Report 3/15

It’s day three of the 2023 free agency negotiation period, and the first official day of free agency. Here are the transactions and roster moves* being reported by the NFL and ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Baker Mayfield: 1-year, $8.5M deal

New England Patriots

Washington Commanders

QB Jacoby Brissett: 1-year, up to $10M, with $8M guaranteed

Buffalo Bills

WR Deonte Harty: 2-year deal

San Francisco 49ers

Edge Rusher Clelin Ferrell: 1-year deal

Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints

RB Jamaal Williams: 3-year deal, $12M, with $8M guaranteed

