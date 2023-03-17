Free Agency Report 3/16 & 3/17

Here are yesterday's and today’s transactions and roster moves* being reported by the NFL and ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
- WR Braxton Berrios: 1-year deal
- WR Parris Campbell: 1-year, $3M deal
- RB Chase Edmonds: 1-year, $1.08M base deal
- G Graham Glasgow: 1-year, up to $4.5M deal
- QB Gardner Minshew: 1-year, $3.5M deal
- TE Robert Tonyan: 1-year deal
- RB D’onta Foreman: 1-year, $3M deal
- TE Mike Gesicki: 1-year, up to $9M deal
- QB Marcus Mariota: 1-year deal
- LB Devin Bush: 1-year deal
*I omitted re-signings
