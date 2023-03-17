Free Agency Report 3/16 & 3/17

Here are yesterday's and today’s transactions and roster moves* being reported by the NFL and ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Miami Dolphins

WR Braxton Berrios: 1-year deal

New York Giants

WR Parris Campbell: 1-year, $3M deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB Chase Edmonds: 1-year, $1.08M base deal

Detroit Lions

G Graham Glasgow: 1-year, up to $4.5M deal

Indianapolis Colts

QB Gardner Minshew: 1-year, $3.5M deal

Chicago Bears

New England Patriots

TE Mike Gesicki: 1-year, up to $9M deal

Philadelphia Eagles:

QB Marcus Mariota: 1-year deal

Seattle Seahawks

LB Devin Bush: 1-year deal

*I omitted re-signings

