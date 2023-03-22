Jaguars reportedly sign free agents Michael Dogbe, D’Ernest Johnson and Henry Mondeaux

After sitting out the first wave of free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly bringing in a trio of free agents. Per various reports, the Jaguars are signing defensive end Michale Dogbe, defensive tackle Henry Mondeaux and running back D’Ernest Johnson.

Prior to Wednesday, the Jaguars had not signed a single free agent from outside of the organization (although the team did re-sign several players from last year’s roster whose contracts expired, and applied the franchise tag to tight end Evan Engram).

Jordan Schultz of thescore.com was first to report the Dogbe signing, noting that it is a one-year deal.

FA EDGE Michael Dogbe is signing a one-year w/the #Jags, source tells @theScore. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 22, 2023

Dogbe, listed at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, has spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals. Dogbe is designated as a defensive end, but could play the “big end” role in Jacksonville and slide along the interior of the defensive line when needed.

A seventh-round pick out of Temple in 2019 (No. 249 overall), Dogbe has played in 40 games with five starts in his NFL career. He has compiled 61 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery in his career.

Dogbe will provide depth and versatility on defense for the Jaguars.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston first reported the Mondeaux signing.

#Jaguars agree to terms with Henry Mondeaux, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2023

Mondeaux is another player who will provide depth along Jacksonville’s defensive line. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive tackle was signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2018, and then spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2019 offseason.

Mondeaux signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in May of 2019 and spent the season on the practice squad. He was able to eventually find a role with on the active roster, however. He played in 26 games for the Steelers, including two starts, in 2020 and 2021.

Mondeaux signed with the New York Giants’ practice squad ahead of the 2022 season. He bounced around between the practice squad and active roster before being fully promoted to the active roster in November. Mondeaux played in 11 games for the Giants last season, including four starts, and recorded 16 tackles and a tackle for loss.

In 37 career games, with six starts, Mondeaux has amassed 37 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Finally, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Jaguars are adding Johnson on a one-year deal.

Former Browns’ free-agent running back D’Ernest Johnson reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2023

After going undrafted out of South Florida in 2018, and spending time in the Alliance of American Football league with the Orlando Apollos, Johnson has spent his entire NFL career with the Cleveland Browns. The Browns signed the running back in May of 2019.

Johnson, listed at 5-foot-10 and 208 pounds, has played in 64 career games with two starts. He has recorded 141 carries for 738 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns. He also has 31 receptions for 229 receiving yards.

Johnson’s best season came in 2021, when he rushed 100 times for 534 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. In 2022, however, despite, playing in 15 games, Johnson only rushed four times for 17 yards (4.3 yards per carry).

The Jaguars add Johnson to a backfield that already includes Travis Etienne Jr., JaMycal Hasty, Mekhi Sargent, Snoop Conner and Qadree Ollison.