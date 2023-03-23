Jaguars host former DL Calais Campbell on free agent visit

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted free agent defensive lineman Calais Campbell on Thursday, according to Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com.

Former Ravens DL Calais Campbell visited the #Jaguars today, per source.



Could a reunion be on store for the 36-year-old?



Campbell spent four years in Jacksonville from 2017-2019. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) March 23, 2023

Campbell was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 50th overall pick of the 2008 NFL Draft. He spent his first nine seasons in Glendale, and played the previous three years with the Baltimore Ravens. From 2017-2019, though, the veteran defender donned teal and gold for the Jaguars.

Campbell was signed during Jacksonville’s monumentous 2017 free agency class to a four-year, $60 million contract and helped lead the franchise to its first AFC Championship appearance since 1999. He recorded a career- and team-high 14.5 sacks as the “Mayor of Sacksonville” in ‘17, and his 99 career sacks ranks fifth among active defensive lineman (behind Cameron Jordan, Chandler Jones, Aaron Donald, and Carlos Dunlap).

The former Walter Payton Man of the Year went on to register 10.5 sacks for Jacksonville in 2018 and 6.5 in 2019 before he was traded to Baltimore for a 2020 fifth-round pick (which turned into Daniel Thomas). Campbell had 4 sacks in 2020, then 1.5 in 2021, then 5.5 in 2022.

Pro Football Focus graded Campbell as the 40th best defensive lineman last year among 200 qualifying players. The 36-year-old played around 60% of snaps over his three seasons in Baltimore and seemingly has plenty left in the tank to be a contributor.

A Campbell-Jaguars reunion would be heartwarming, as Calais was great not just on the field but also in the locker room and local community. Jacksonville could also use some meaningful depth along its defensive line following Arden Key’s decision to sign with the Titans.