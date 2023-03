A list of AFC West free agency signings, trades, and more the respective teams have officially reported. The list is current as of 03/25 at 10:30 am.

Kansas City Chiefs

Re-signed:

Offensive Guard Nick Allegretti

Defensive Tackle Derrick Nnadi

Signed With Another Team:

Retired:

Quarterback Chad Henne

Free Agents Signed:

Los Angeles Chargers

Free Agents Signed:

Linebacker Eric Kendricks

Re-signed:

Agreed to Terms:

Tendered:

Kicker Cameron Dicker

Right Tackle Foster Sarell

Traded:

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders

Free Agents Signed:

Franchise Tagged:

Running Back Josh Jacobs

Re-signed:

Signed With Another Team:

Denver Broncos

Free Agents Signed:

Signed With Another Team:

Re-signed:

