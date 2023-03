A list of AFC South free agency signings, trades, and more the respective teams have officially reported. The list is current as of 03/25 at 10:00 am.

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

Re-signed:

Franchise Tagged:

Tight End Evan Engram

Unrestricted Free Agents:

Signed With Another Team:

Tenders Placed:

Released:

Cornerback Shaquill Griffin

Free Agents Signed:

Running Back D’Ernest Johnson

Houston Texans

Traded:

Re-Signed:

Free Agents Signed:

Released:

Indianapolis Colts

Re-signed:

Traded:

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys

Released:

Quarterback Matt Ryan

Free Agents Signed:

Tennessee Titans

Released:

Center Ben Jones

Edge Rusher Bud Dupree

Re-Signed:

Long Snapper Morgan Cox

Wide Receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Tenders Placed:

Free Agents Signed:

For the Jaguars’ Free Agent Tracker, click here.

For the Colts’ Free Agent Tracker, click here.

For the Titans’ Free Agent Tracker, click here.