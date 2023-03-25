A list of AFC East free agency signings, trades, and more the respective teams have officially reported. The list is current as of 03/25 at 10:00 am.
Free Agents Signed:
- Running Back Damien Harris
- Wide Receiver Trent Sherfield
- Wide Receiver Deonte Harty
- Safety Jordan Poyer
- Quarterback Kyle Allen
- Guard Connor McGovern
- Guard David Edwards
Re-signed:
- Cornerback Dane Jackson
- Linebacker Tyler Matakevich
- Linebacker Tyrel Dodson
- Cornerback Cam Lewis
- Linebacker Matt Milano
- Punter Sam Martin
Re-signed:
- Running Back Salvon Ahmed
- Running Back Raheem Mostert
- Tackle Kendall Lamm
- Tackle Geron Christian
- Running Back Myles Gaskin
- Linebacker Duke Riley
- Running Back Jeff Wilson Jr.
- Wide Receiver River Cracraft
- Fullback John Lovett
- Cornerback Nik Needham
- Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
- Cornerback Justin Bethel
Traded:
- Cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams
Free Agents Signed:
- Quarterback Mike White
- Linebacker David Long Jr.
- Tight End Eric Saubert
- Safety DeShon Elliott
- Offensive Lineman Dan Feeney
- Punter Jake Bailey
- Wide Receiver Braxton Berrios
- Linebacker Malik Reed
Free Agents Signed:
- Running Back James Robinson
- Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff
- Offensive Tackle Calvin Anderson
- Tight End Mike Gesicki
- Linebacker Chris Board
- Punter Corliss Waitman
Re-signed:
- Special Teams Cody Davis
- Defensive Lineman Daniel Ekuale
- Long Snapper Joe Cardona
- Linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.
- Safety Jabrill Peppers
- Defensive Tackle Carl Davis
- Cornerback Jonathan Jones
- Linebacker Raekwon McMillan
- Offensive Lineman James Ferentz
- Offensive Lineman Conor McDermott
- Special Teams Matthew Slater
Signed With Another Team:
- Running Back Damien Harris reportedly signing with the Buffalo Bills
- Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers signed with Las Vegas Raiders
Released:
- Quarterback Brian Hoyer
- Punter Jake Bailey
Traded:
- Tight End Jonnu Smith traded to Atlanta Falcons
Retired:
- Safety Devin McCourty
Free Agents Signed:
- Wide Receiver Mecole Hardman
- Punter Thomas Morstead
- Offensive Lineman Trystan Colon
- Wide Receiver Allen Lazard
Re-signed:
- Offensive Lineman Adam Pankey
- Defensive Lineman Solomon Thomas
- Kicker Greg Zuerlein
- Linebacker Quincy Williams
- Running Back Ty Johnson
