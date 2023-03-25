A list of AFC North free agency signings, trades, and more the respective teams have officially reported. The list is current as of 03/25 at 10:30 am.
Free Agents Signed:
- Offensive Tackle Cody Ford
- Offensive Tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
- Safety Nick Scott
Re-signed:
- Linebacker Germaine Pratt
- Cornerback Jalen Davis
- Linebacker Joe Bachie
- Long Snapper Cal Adomitis
- Halfback Trayveon Williams
- Safety Michael J. Thomas
- Guard Max Scharping
Signed With Other Teams:
- Safety Jessie Bates III - Atlanta Falcons
- Safety Vonn Bell - Carolina Panthers
- Tight End Hayden Hurst - Carolina Panthers
- Running Back Samaje Perine - Denver Broncos
Re-signed:
- Safety Geno Stone
- Running Back Justice Hill
- Long Snapper Nick Moore
Traded:
- Safety Chuck Clark to the New York Jets
Released:
- Defensive Lineman Calais Campbell
Free Agents Signed:
- Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor
Signed With Another Team:
- Guard Trystan Colon - New York Jets
- Tight End Josh Oliver - Minnesota Vikings
- Guard Ben Powers - Denver Broncos
Free Agents Signed:
- Guard Isaac Seumalo
- Linebacker Elandon Roberts
- Cornerback Patrick Peterson
- Guard Nate Herbig
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb
Re-signed:
- Cornerback James Pierre
- Defensive Tackle Larry Ogunjobi
Signed With Another Team:
- Linebacker Malik Reed - Miami Dolphins
- Linebacker Devin Bush - Seattle Seahawks
- Cornerback Cameron Sutton - Detroit Lions
- Linebacker Robert Spillane - Las Vegas Raiders
- Offensive Lineman Trent Scott - Washington Commanders
- Receiver Steven Sims - Houston Texans
- Safety Terrell Edmunds - Philadelphia Eagles
Free Agents Signed:
- Defensive Tackle Dalvin Tomlinson
- Defensive End Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
- Safety Juan Thornhill
- Tight End Jordan Akins
- Defensive Tackle Maurice Hurst
- Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill
- Linebacker Matthew Adams
- Cornerback Mike Ford
- Quarterback Joshua Dobbs
Traded:
- Wide Receiver Elijah Moore from New York Jets
Re-Signed:
- Cener Ethan Pocic
- Linebacker Sione Takitaki
- Cornerback A.J. Green
- Linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk
Signed With Another Team:
- Quarterback Jacoby Brissett - Washington Commanders
- Defensive Tackle Taven Bryan - Indianapolis Colts
- Cornerback Greedy Williams - Philadelphia Eagles
- Defensive End Chase Winovich - Houston Texans
- Running Back D’Ernest Johnson - Jacksonville Jaguars
- Offensive Lineman Hjalte Froholdt - Arizona Cardinals
Tendered:
- Cornerback Thomas Graham Jr.
- Defensive Tackle Ben Stille
