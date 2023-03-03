News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Jaguars are expected to place the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram.
- Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris and running back JaMycal Hasty signed contract extensions.
- Doug Pederson spoke to the media during the NFL Combine this week about the draft and Trevor Lawrence.
- Long snapper Jon Weeks was re-signed to the active roster.
- General Manager Nick Caserio spoke to the media during the NFL Combine about drafting a quarterback, free agency, and other topics.
- Head Coach DeMeco Ryans also spoke to the media at the NFL Combine about whether or not he would be making defensive play calls.
- The list of their 2023 coaching staff was released.
- General Manager Chris Ballard provided an update on Shaquille Leonard after his second procedure to address nerve issues.
- When asked about former Jaguar Yannick Ngakoue entering unrestricted free agency, Ballard stated, “Yannick ended up having a really good year for us last year, and it was it was great to have him here in Indy and we’ll see what happens going forward.”
- Head Coach Shane Steichen spoke on his process to develop a rookie quarterback if the Colts draft one.
Tennessee Titans (got swept by the Jaguars)
- Assistant Luke Steckel has accepted a job with the Chicago Bears.
- The team starts its offseason program on April 17th.
- When General Manager Ran Carthon was asked about Ryan Tannehill, he stated, “I know everybody wants to make a big deal out of the quarterback position, and whether he will or won’t be here. But you guys just have to accept the fact that Ryan is under contract for us and right now he is a Titan, and he will be a Titan.”
