Jaguars expected to release or trade Shaq Griffin, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been clearing up cap space and shuffling their roster and are expected to make another move, which includes the future of veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin.

The #Jaguars are expected to release or attempt to trade CB Shaquill Griffin in the coming days, per sources. A release would save $13.1 million in cap space.



Still just 27 and a former Pro Bowler, Griffin figures to be a key player in the cornerback market. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 3, 2023

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Griffin is expected to either be released or traded this offseason. Most Jaguars fans probably forgot Griffin was even on the Jaguars roster, given he missed the majority of the season playing in only five games before going on injured reserve. Regardless of that, it felt like the writing was on the wall for Griffin anyway, as his play on the field left a lot to be desired.

If the Jaguars flat our release Griffin, which I believe is the most likely scenario, it will save the team jus over $13 million in cap space. As mentioned the team has already cleared cap space with some restructures of current contracts. The team needed to make some moves just so they could make some re-signings, free agent signings and the team would have needed to make room for when wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be reinstated and added to the roster.