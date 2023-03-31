News Around the AFC South

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions
- Free agency: Running Back D’Ernest Johnson, Defensive Lineman Michael Dogbe, and Defensive Lineman Henry Mondeaux signed with the team
- Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley will be the first in franchise history to wear zero as a jersey number.
- The mayor will not be coming back! Calais Campbell signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
- Wide Receiver Marvin Jones Jr is headed back to the Detroit Lions.
- The team starts its voluntary off-season program on April 11th. The voluntary minicamp will start on April 25th.
- The Texans are launching a volunteer fan council to collaborate to help improve the fan experience and other aspects of the organization.
We're building a Fan Council to collaborate with us on decisions that will shape the future of our fan experience.
- The team announced they will be celebrating their 40th season in Indianapolis during the 2023 home opening game in September. The players will be wearing a special anniversary logo/patch. Their 40th Anniversary Pro Shop Collection will be available starting April 1st in their pro shop.
- Former Linebacker Pat Angerer collaborated with his childhood friend to write, “#FreedomChallenge: 90 Days To Your Personal Best”.
- Three assistants were added to the coaching staff:
-Matt Jones, offensive line assistant coach
-Tom Quinn, special teams assistant coach
-Anthony Levine, special teams assistant coach
- The Titans officially became SeatGeek’s sixth NFL partner as the platform becomes the team’s official ticketing partner.
