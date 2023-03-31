 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars, AFC South Champions

Houston Texans

  • The team starts its voluntary off-season program on April 11th. The voluntary minicamp will start on April 25th.
  • The Texans are launching a volunteer fan council to collaborate to help improve the fan experience and other aspects of the organization.

Indianapolis Colts

  • The team announced they will be celebrating their 40th season in Indianapolis during the 2023 home opening game in September. The players will be wearing a special anniversary logo/patch. Their 40th Anniversary Pro Shop Collection will be available starting April 1st in their pro shop.
  • Former Linebacker Pat Angerer collaborated with his childhood friend to write, “#FreedomChallenge: 90 Days To Your Personal Best”.

Tennessee Titans

  • Three assistants were added to the coaching staff:
    -Matt Jones, offensive line assistant coach
    -Tom Quinn, special teams assistant coach
    -Anthony Levine, special teams assistant coach
  • The Titans officially became SeatGeek’s sixth NFL partner as the platform becomes the team’s official ticketing partner.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...