Approved 2023 Rules, Bylaws, and Resolutions

The NFL owners met in Phoenix, Arizona for the 2023 NFL Annual Meeting this week. During the meeting, the owners voted on proposed rules, bylaws, and resolutions to begin during the 2023 season. They approved nine rule changes, three bylaws, and three resolutions. Here is a summary of the approved changes:

Approved Rules:

Players can wear zero as a jersey number; punters and kickers can use any number 0-49 and 90-99.

Like other stoppages, the play clock will be adjusted following an instant replay reversal.

Replay officials can automatically review close plays during a failed fourth-down attempt.

A launch is now defined as a player leaving one or both feet to make a tackle.

Tripping will now result in a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.

Teams will be penalized for handing off the ball forward during a read option. The ball must be handed off behind or next to the quarterback.

Place kicks, drop kicks, and illegal punts will be treated like an illegal forward pass, resulting in a loss of a down at the spot of the foul.

The offense will no longer benefit from an extra untimed play at the half due to an offensive penalty.

Helmet against an opponent has been clarified as, “Impermissible Use of the Helmet.”

Approved Bylaws:

The claiming period for players who were waived on Friday or Saturday of the last week of the regular season will begin on Monday.

Strength of victory will now be the second tie-breaker for postseason seeding instead of conference record.

Following the last week of the regular season, postseason rosters will be frozen at 4 pm ET on the following Wednesday.

Approved Resolutions:

Postseason roster transaction deadlines are now the same as regular season deadlines.

Teams now have to provide more clarity on a player’s availability for a game.

The teams will have one set day after preseason to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players.

