Jaguars Uniforms Through the Years

The Jacksonville Jaguars last changed their uniforms in 2018. The NFL’s Constitution and Bylaws state a team can change its uniform design every five years. According to Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser, “There are no plans for the team to change uniform design this offseason.” The team has changed the uniform design in the last two opportunities in 2018 and 2013, so maybe history will repeat itself with the decision to change the uniform design.

2018

NFL.com noted the 2018 uniform change included “five distinct combinations to wear: all-black, all-white, all-teal, white jerseys on black pants and teal jerseys on white pants.” It was the first time in franchise history that the team had teal pants.

2013

When asked about the new uniform design, Owner Shahid Khan said, “These uniforms balance our tradition with the future”. This design change came with three different combinations: white jersey with white pants, black jersey with black pants, and teal jersey with black pants.

2009

This change had two different combinations: white jerseys and black pants for away games and teal jerseys and white pants for home games.

1995

The inaugural Jaguars uniform went through multiple changes, but the team ultimately decided on: white pants with teal, gold, and black stripes, white jerseys with teal numbers outlined in black and gold, and teal jerseys with white numbers outlined with black and gold. The prowling jaguar on the sleeves was trimmed in gold and black. In 2002, the team added an alternative black jersey, black pants, and a white jersey with black numbers.

I’m personally hoping the Jaguars change the uniform design with a nod to the first-generation uniforms. Do you think the Jaguars should keep or change their current uniform design? Which uniforms were your favorite? Let us know in the comments.