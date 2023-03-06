2023 NFL Combine Risers and Fallers Jaguars could be interested in

The 2023 NFL Combine has come and past and it’s been a different viewing experience from a Jacksonville Jaguars fan lens. The Combine used to be a big event for the Jaguars, as they were always picking in the Top 10. It was fun to tune and watch, try to pick apart the prospects and who the Jaguars would pick that year with their Top 5 selection.

Not this year. It kind of came and went, a few “oh, he could slip to 24 now,” but otherwise relatively quiet. I hardly got any questions about people’s combine performances, but there were still some that could be interesting to the Jaguars and Jaguars fans.

Here’s a few risers and fallers, from a Jaguars perspective.

Risers

Deonte Banks, DB, Maryland

The Maryland corner was already someone people were sneaking into the first round, but a strong combine performance could push him up there permanently in mock drafts. While it is a very deep class for defensive backs, especially at corner, it’s hard not to keep an eye on a 6-foot, 200 pound athletic corner who boasts a 4.35 40-yard dash.

Zach Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

Maybe the second freakiest athlete outside of Adetomiwa Abebawore, Kuntz wowed everyone with his testing for his size. Kuntz is a monster of a human being at 6-foot-7, 255 pounds with 37-inch arms. The former Penn State tight end rand a 4.55 40-yard dash, had the best very, long jump and the quickest three-cone drill among receivers.

Fallers

Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Addison was a machine in college, both at Pitt and USC, hauling in over 3,000 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns combined through his three college seasons. His past season at USC was a little bit of a disappointment with only 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, but the big reason his stock is a down a bit is his ordinary combine performance. Addison just ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and measured in at just 5-foot-11 and 177 pounds. He’s supposed to be a big time outside threat, but an ordinary 40 time and his size may give teams second thoughts.

Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU

The next great LSU wide receiver followed up a disappointing final season at LSU with a truly head scratching NFL Combine performance. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound receiver ran between a 4.5 and 4.67 40-yard dash and was among the worst of the receiver group in the other testing. Boutte did deal with an ankle injury prior to the 2022 season, but overall the past year has been a big disappointment for the heralded receiver.