Calvin Ridley officially reinstated by the NFL

Former Atlanta Falcons and now current Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been officially reinstated by the NFL, which allows the trade between the Jaguars and the Falcons complete. Ridley is now part of the Jaguars active roster for the 2023 offseason.

The Jaguars released a statement on Monday:

“The Jaguars organization is aware of the NFL’s ruling to reinstate Calvin Ridley. We look forward to building a relationship with Calvin as both an individual and as a player. Calvin is a proven playmaker and we are excited to see him compete among and with his new teammates, first during our Offseason Program in April and ultimately into the 2023 season, as we collectively pursue a championship for Jacksonville.”

Ridley released a statement as well:

“Today’s reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter of my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgement. I have always owned my mistakes and this is no different. I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, teammates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person.”

Ridley was previously suspended from the NFL indefinitely for gambling.