Jaguars franchise tag TE Evan Engram

By Alfie Crow
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially placed the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram, the team announced on Monday afternoon. The move does not come as much of a surprise, as the team was expected to try to retain Engram one way or another.

The franchise tag, if Engram decides to signs it and plays on it, would pay just under $12 million guaranteed for the 2023 season.

One thing worth noting however, is that the Jaguars are still able to negotiate with Engram for a long term deal and remove the franchise tag designation. So, it’s still possible and I would say likely the two sides come to a long term argreement.

Originally a first round pick of the New York Giants and signed on a one-year deal for the Jaguars last year, ending the season with a career year after betting himself in Doug Pederson’s offensive system.

