Jaguars officially release cornerback Shaquill Griffin

In an expected move, the Jacksonville Jaguars have released cornerback Shaquill Griffin, the team announced on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler first reported that the Jaguars were expected to release or try to trade Griffin. The move will save Jacksonville $13.14 million in cap space, according to NFL.com, with the new 2023 league year set to open on March 15.

Griffin signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Jaguars in March of 2021. He played in 19 games for the Jaguars in 2021 and 2022, recording 78 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 11 passes defensed. A back injury limited Griffin to just five games in 2022, and Jacksonville placed the cornerback on injured reserve in late October of 2022.

Before arriving in Jacksonville, Griffin played for the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 through 2020. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019. In 76 career games played, Griffin has recorded 327 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, 59 passes defended and one forced fumble.

The Jaguars currently have seven cornerbacks on the roster: Tyson Campbell, Darious Williams, Montaric Brown, Chris Claybrooks, Gregory Junior, Tre Herndon (whose contract expires at the start of the new league year) and Tevaughn Campbell (who becomes a restricted free agent at the start of the new league year).

It would not be surprising to see Jacksonville add another player or two at the cornerback position through free agency or the NFL Draft this offseason.