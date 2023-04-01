 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter Reactions to Calvin Ridley Wearing Zero

By cnconnor
Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the NFL announced, “Players can use zero (“0”) as a jersey number; kickers and punters can use any jersey number between 0-49 and 90-99.” The change came after a vote from the owners. The NFL owners were in Phoenix, Arizona for the NFL Annual Meeting.

Following the announcement, Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley announced he would be the first player in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history to wear zero.

There were various reactions across the internet about the news, and here are some of my favorite reactions from Twitter.

The Jaguars:

Foye Oluokun:

Andre Cisco:

Trevor Lawrence:

Jamal Agnew:

Jaguars Twitter:

To read about the rule changes, bylaws, and resolutions passed during the NFL Annual Meeting, click here.

