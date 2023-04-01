Twitter Reactions to Calvin Ridley Wearing Zero

Earlier this week, the NFL announced, “Players can use zero (“0”) as a jersey number; kickers and punters can use any jersey number between 0-49 and 90-99.” The change came after a vote from the owners. The NFL owners were in Phoenix, Arizona for the NFL Annual Meeting.

NFL owners just approved the proposal to allow players to wear Number Zero, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 28, 2023

Following the announcement, Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley announced he would be the first player in Jacksonville Jaguars franchise history to wear zero.

Excited to be the first @Jaguars player to wear zero - shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork pic.twitter.com/MfympKGWSl — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) March 28, 2023

There were various reactions across the internet about the news, and here are some of my favorite reactions from Twitter.

The Jaguars:

Foye Oluokun:

Andre Cisco:

& Jags media cooked this quick asl lmao https://t.co/YneNkc4TO1 — Dre Cisco (@andrecisco7) March 28, 2023

Trevor Lawrence:

Agent 0 I see ya!!! https://t.co/7mOQ1rJEIT — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) March 28, 2023

Jamal Agnew:

Jaguars Twitter:

You can’t spell 904 without 0. — John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) March 28, 2023

To read about the rule changes, bylaws, and resolutions passed during the NFL Annual Meeting, click here.