AFC Free Agency Week 3

A list of AFC free agency signings, trades, and more the respective teams have officially reported for week three. The list is current as of April 1st, 10:45 am.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Free Agents Signed:

Defensive Lineman Michael Dogbe

Defensive Lineman Henry Mondeaux

Signed With Another Team:

Unsigned:

Indianapolis Colts

Re-signed:

Defensive End Khalid Kareem

Signed With Another Team:

Offensive Lineman Matt Pryor

Free Agents Signed:

Running Back Darrynton Evans

Tennessee Titans

Free Agents Signed:

Tight End Trevon Wesco

Los Angeles Chargers

Signed With Another Team:

Las Vegas Raiders

Free Agents Signed:

Wide Receiver DeAndre Carter

Re-signed:

Offensive Lineman Alex Bars

Signed With Another Team:

Cornerback Sidney Jones IV

Buffalo Bills

Re-signed:

Offensive Lineman David Quessenberry

Free Agents Signed:

Safety Taylor Rapp

Cincinnati Bengals

Free Agents Signed:

Re-signed:

Wide Receiver Trent Taylor

Baltimore Ravens

Signed With Another Team:

Defensive End Calais Campbell - Atlanta Falcons

Re-signed: