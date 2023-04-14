News Around the AFC South

- After missing the 2022 season due to an APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia) diagnosis, wide receiver John Metchie lll will be involved in the off-season program.
- Mascot Toro took home awards for “Video of the Year” and “Stunt of the Year” during the annual NFL Mascot Summit.
Getting back to it ⏳ pic.twitter.com/WTbm0kZQ8C— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 10, 2023
- On Monday, the team started their off-season program and hosted 46 prospects during their Local Pro Day.
- Tight end Pharaoh Brown was signed.
- A schedule of events for the 2023 NFL Draft was released.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. remains hopeful about a contract extension.
- Ahead of the draft, the team has visited with quarterback C.J. Stroud, quarterback Anthony Richardson, cornerback Julius Brents, and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, and had private workouts with quarterback Will Levis and quarterback Jaren Hall.
- Before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys, cornerback Stephon Gilmore requested a trade, which answered why the team would trade a veteran and leader in the locker room.
Looking for talent in our own backyard. pic.twitter.com/HRvGlLNZcy— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 13, 2023
- The team agreed to terms for a contract extension with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
- “Roughly two dozen” attended the Titans Local Pro Day.
- A list of jersey numbers for new players was released.
Recently, the @Titans partnered with @HONashville & @youthvillages for our monthly staff service project!— Titans Community (@titanscommunity) April 6, 2023
Check out the recap video below⬇️#WinServeEntertain | #TitansTogether pic.twitter.com/PEkxNmDR1R
To read about Jaguars news this week, click here.
Loading comments...