Jaguars News

- Wide receiver Willie Johnson was waived after a failed physical. Johnson signed with the team as a free agent in May 2022. He was injured/waived in August but was added to the Jaguars’ injured/reserved list after being unclaimed.
- Phase one of off-season workouts begins on April 17th. During this time, “activity will be limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.” Phase two starts at the beginning of May and consists of drills, walk-throughs, and on-field workouts. The team will be allowed to use live contact and practice offense vs defense during phase three/ OTA schedule. The ten phase three practices will be held:
Monday, May 22nd
Tuesday, May 23rd
Thursday, May 25th
Tuesday, May 30th
Wednesday, May 31st
Friday, June 2nd
Monday, June 5th
Tuesday, June 6th
Wednesday, June 7th
Thursday, June 8th
- The following players have reportedly visited with the Jaguars this week:
Cornerback Cam Smith
Defensive lineman Byron Young
Cornerback Garrett Williams
Pass rusher Myles Murphy
Running back Tyjae Spears
Offensive tackle BJ Wilson
-
Jersey numbers for newly signed players were released:
Calvin Ridley: 0
Nathan Rourke: 18
D’Ernest Johnson: 25
Chandler Brewer: 67
Josh Wells: 77
Henry Mondeaux: 90
Michael Dogbe: 98
- Former linebacker Myles Jack was inducted into the Jacksonville Sports Hall of Fame.
New #Jaguars numbers per team website:— Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) April 11, 2023
Calvin Ridley: 0
Henry Mondeaux: 90
Michael Dogbe: 98
D'Ernest Johnson: 25
Nathan Rourke: 18
Chandler Brewer: 67
Josh Wells: 77
It’s about the journey, not the destination @BigXander95 | #DUUUVAL— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 11, 2023
Loading comments...