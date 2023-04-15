 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AFC Free Agency Week 5

By cnconnor
/ new
NFL: JAN 02 Rams at Ravens Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A list of AFC free agency signings, trades, and more that have been officially reported in the NFL’s transaction log. The list is current as of April 15th, 12:00 pm.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Waived:

Las Vegas Raiders

Signed With Another Team:

Cleveland Browns

Free Agents Signed:

Signed With Another Team:

Cincinnati Bengals

Re-signed:

Los Angeles Chargers

Signed With Another Team:

Buffalo Bills

Free Agents Signed:

New England Patriots

Free Agents Signed:

Baltimore Ravens

Free Agents Signed:

Miami Dolphins

Signed With Another Team:

Pittsburgh Steelers

Free Agents Signed:

Denver Broncos

Tendered:

Kansas City Chiefs

Free Agents Signed:

Indianapolis Colts

Free Agents Signed:

New York Jets

Free Agents Signed:

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...