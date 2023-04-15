AFC Free Agency Week 5

A list of AFC free agency signings, trades, and more that have been officially reported in the NFL’s transaction log. The list is current as of April 15th, 12:00 pm.
Waived:
- Wide Receiver Willie Johnson
Signed With Another Team:
- Offensive Lineman Jackson Barton - Arizona Cardinals
Free Agents Signed:
- Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin
Signed With Another Team:
- Tight End Pharaoh Brown
Re-signed:
- Tight End Drew Sample
Signed With Another Team:
- Linebacker Troy Reeder - Minnesota Vikings
Free Agents Signed:
- Offensive Lineman Kevin Jarvis
Free Agents Signed:
- Quarterback Trace McSorley
Free Agents Signed:
- Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr
Signed With Another Team:
- Defensive Back Eric Rowe
Free Agents Signed:
- Defensive Tackle Armon Watts
Tendered:
- Offensive Tackle Quinn Bailey
Free Agents Signed:
- Wide Receiver Richie James
Free Agents Signed:
Free Agents Signed:
- Defensive Tackle Quinton Jefferson
