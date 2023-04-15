AFC Free Agency Week 5

A list of AFC free agency signings, trades, and more that have been officially reported in the NFL’s transaction log. The list is current as of April 15th, 12:00 pm.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Waived:

Wide Receiver Willie Johnson

Las Vegas Raiders

Signed With Another Team:

Cleveland Browns

Free Agents Signed:

Wide Receiver Marquise Goodwin

Signed With Another Team:

Tight End Pharaoh Brown

Cincinnati Bengals

Re-signed:

Tight End Drew Sample

Los Angeles Chargers

Signed With Another Team:

Buffalo Bills

Free Agents Signed:

Offensive Lineman Kevin Jarvis

New England Patriots

Free Agents Signed:

Quarterback Trace McSorley

Baltimore Ravens

Free Agents Signed:

Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr

Miami Dolphins

Signed With Another Team:

Defensive Back Eric Rowe

Pittsburgh Steelers

Free Agents Signed:

Defensive Tackle Armon Watts

Denver Broncos

Tendered:

Offensive Tackle Quinn Bailey

Kansas City Chiefs

Free Agents Signed:

Wide Receiver Richie James

Indianapolis Colts

Free Agents Signed:

Tight End Pharaoh Brown

New York Jets

Free Agents Signed: