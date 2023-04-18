2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Prospect Tracker 2.0

It’s only been one full day since the release of our first Jaguars Prospect Tracker, and it’s already time for an update.

14 prospects have been added to the list, bringing the total number of names up to 75. Jacksonville has most recently expressed interest in Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks and USC cornerback Mekhi Blackmon, each of whom visited the Jaguars on Tuesday. The newest update also includes expected draft position from a fourth source, Grinding the Mocks.

Click here to view the latest version of our Jaguars Prospect Tracker.

Here’s a position-by-position breakdown:

Cornerback: 11

Offensive Tackle: 10

Edge: 9

Defensive Tackle: 7

Wide Receiver: 7

Running Back: 6

Safety: 6

Defensive End: 4

Offensive Guard: 4

Tight End: 4

Linebacker: 3

Center: 2

Kicker: 2

Here’s another positional breakdown, but only looking at projected top-50 prospects: