Jaguars top brass meets with media

The 2023 NFL season is starting to kick into gear.

The Jacksonville Jaguars began its voluntary offseason workout program on Monday. One of the veteran players not in attendance was Evan Engram, who hasn’t signed his franchise tender. The team has until July 17 to sign the tight end to a multi-year extension in lieu of the tag.

Speaking to local media on Wednesday, Trevor Lawrence said of Engram, “He’s going to be ready.” As for QB1’s newest weapon:

“He’s hungry. He’s excited to be here… On the field, he’s a freak. The way he runs routes, his hands.”@Trevorlawrencee on @CalvinRidley1 pic.twitter.com/WI76spG9j2 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 19, 2023

While Engram was absent, Calvin Ridley was extremely present this week. He nailed his first impression with local media:

Calvin Ridley came into the media room and introduced himself to all of the reporters. He’s grateful to be back in it. pic.twitter.com/Lw3ULVlvTt — Cole Pepper (@ColePepper) April 19, 2023

“I know that I’m one of the better receivers in this league.”@CalvinRidley1 on his confidence and health. pic.twitter.com/5mdFNIkvSh — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 19, 2023

Linebacker Foye Oluokun also spoke on Wednesday, wearing a team shirt that read “Think Takeaways.”

Here’s the link to full players interview.

WATCH LIVE: Jaguars players meet with the media. https://t.co/6Tt8Zk86l3 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 19, 2023

Media then met with Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson on Thursday at the team’s annual pre-draft luncheon. Jacksonville’s GM dropped two major nuggets.

The first was when Baalke said there are “2-3 guys” the team feels good about drafting 24th overall who would also address roster needs. My mind immediately went to O’Cyrus Torrence and Brian Branch: they’ve each received significant interest from Jacksonville, and NFL insiders Peter Schrager and Adam Caplan both recently predicted a defensive back or offensive lineman to be the pick at 24.

Baalke also gave a suspicious answer when asked about Cam Robinson’s availability, which helps explain the team’s interest in offensive tackles in this draft class.

Answers that make you go pic.twitter.com/B4YDR8JPVW — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) April 20, 2023

You can watch the full presser below.