Jaguars News

Phase one of off-season workouts started Monday! During this time, “activity will be limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.” This phase of workouts is voluntary. Coach Doug Pederson was “thrilled” with this week’s attendance. It was noted tight end Evan Engram was not in attendance. Engram is not eligible to participate until his franchise tag is signed.

Former Jaguars defensive lineman, Chris Smith passed away. Smith was drafted by the Jaguars during the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played with the team until he was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Chris Smith. pic.twitter.com/VKTiHSTwE7 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 18, 2023

Defensive back Chris Claybrooks was arrested in Nashville over the weekend and is facing misdemeanor charges. Claybrooks was drafted during the seventh round of the 2020 draft and just finished his third season with the team.

Hall of Famer Tony Boselli celebrated a birthday.

The Hall of Fame sends Happy Birthday wishes to @TonyBoselli!



The first Hall of Fame member in @Jaguars history turns 51 today. #HBD pic.twitter.com/Ha0OI09kHI — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 17, 2023

The team has hired a new reporter/producer!

We have agreed to terms with Team Reporter/Producer @KainaniStevens!



Welcome to #DUUUVAL, Kai pic.twitter.com/YgLEptV82y — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 18, 2023

Doug Pederson, Trent Baalke, Trevor Lawrence, Calvin Ridley, and Foye Oluokun met with the media.

Trevor Lawrence on taking the next step during the 2023 season:

“How do we take that next step?”@Trevorlawrencee on Year 2 in Coach Pederson’s offense. pic.twitter.com/QRpvKkLPuc — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 19, 2023

Calvin Ridley on Trevor Lawrence and the other wide receivers:

“I love my quarterback, I love my teammates… We can do some big things.”@CalvinRidley1 on @Trevorlawrencee and co. pic.twitter.com/inMybV7qWi — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 19, 2023

Foye Oluokun on what he needs to do more of this season:

Assess and adapt.@foyelicious on his familiarity with our defensive scheme. pic.twitter.com/PYHWJuIoYq — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) April 19, 2023

