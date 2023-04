AFC Free Agency Week 6

A list of AFC free agency signings, trades, and more that have been officially reported in the NFL’s transaction log and Jaguars’ free agency tracker. The list is current as of April 21st, 5:00 PM EST.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Re-signed:

Guard Blake Hance*

Unsigned:

Tight End Dan Arnold

Defensive Lineman Dawuane Smoot

New York Jets

Re-signed:

Offensive Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi

Defensive Tackle Isaiah Mack

Buffalo Bills

Re-signed:

Houston Texans

Signed With Another Team:

Cleveland Browns

Re-signed:

Kansas City Chiefs

Re-signed:

Wide Receiver Justin Watson

Free Agents Signed:

Quarterback Blaine Gabbert

Tennessee Titans

Signed With Another Team:

Free Agents Signed:

Wide Receiver Chris Moore

Linebacker Ben Niemann

Baltimore Ravens

Re-signed:

Wide Receiver Tarik Black

New England Patriots

Signed With Another Team:

Miami Dolphins

Free Agents Signed:

Wide Receiver Chosen Anderson

Los Angeles Chargers

Re-signed:

Wide Receiver Jalen Guyton

Pittsburgh Steelers

Free Agents Signed:

Linebacker Tanner Muse

Trade:

Wide Receiver Allen Robinson was acquired in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams

Hance was previously tendered but officially signed his contract this week.