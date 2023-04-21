News Around the AFC South

- During a pre-draft interview, General Manager Nick Caserio denied rumors that he would be returning to New England after the draft and said the team would be open to trade their second overall draft pick.
- Caserio also spoke about how his draft process has evolved.
- Mascot Toro turned 22!
- Bryan Bing and Junior Collins were hired as 2023 Tony Dungy Diversity Coaching Fellows. Bing will be the defensive fellow and Collins offensive. The fellowship was established in 2022 to hire diverse coaches in year-long positions.
- Jim Irsay is giving away $1 million dollars to whomever correctly predicts the Colts’ schedule for the 2023 regular season.
- You can win an autographed Jonathan Taylor football by correctly guessing the first ten picks of the 2023 NFL Draft.
- You can win $25,000 if you correctly guess the Titans’ schedule.
- The Titans are giving away a pair of pregame passes and tickets to the 2023 home opening game to whomever correctly guesses their first-round draft pick.
- The team agreed to terms with wide receiver Chris Moore and linebacker Ben Niemann.
