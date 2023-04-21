 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

News Around the AFC South

By cnconnor
/ new
NFL: DEC 04 Browns at Texans Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans

  • During a pre-draft interview, General Manager Nick Caserio denied rumors that he would be returning to New England after the draft and said the team would be open to trade their second overall draft pick.
  • Caserio also spoke about how his draft process has evolved.
  • Mascot Toro turned 22!

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

  • You can win $25,000 if you correctly guess the Titans’ schedule.
  • The Titans are giving away a pair of pregame passes and tickets to the 2023 home opening game to whomever correctly guesses their first-round draft pick.
  • The team agreed to terms with wide receiver Chris Moore and linebacker Ben Niemann.

To read about Jaguars news this week, click here.

More From Big Cat Country

Loading comments...