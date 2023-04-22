Podcast: Breaking Down 2023 NFL Draft Nuggets

Check out Episode 37 of the Jaguar Report Podcast, hosted by myself and John Shipley.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke dropped several nuggets during his press conference on Thursday, which John and I deciphered on the pod. Here’s some key quotes.
We need as many guys to go ahead of us as possible, and hopefully we’ll have our pick of two or three guys that we have in mind right now—it’s down to that level—probably two to three guys that we’re really interested in, and we feel like we’ve got a good shot at one of those guys.
(On how much growth is needed in the tight end room to fit TE Evan Engram) “We’re going to look to build that room and get as strong as we can. We don’t feel that it’s an absolute necessity to add to that room, but if there’s an opportunity to add to it, we will.”
(On expectations of OL Cam Robinson to be ready for training camp) “From a health standpoint, yes.”
(On recovery update of OL Ben Bartch) “He’s progressing well. I don’t know that he’s going to be ready for first day of camp, but he’s ahead of schedule as of right now.”
